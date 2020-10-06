Defendant appears in court after indictment on charges in Struthers boy’s death

Of the counts against Bryant are several specifications that could bring the death penalty if he's convicted

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – A private funeral Tuesday is remembering 4-year-old Rowan Sweeney.

His calling hours were Monday.

Rowan was one of five people shot two weeks ago.

Tuesday morning, the man accused of killing him was in court.

Kimonie Bryant made his first appearance in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court after being indicted on 14 counts last week in the shooting death of Rowan Sweeney and the shooting of four others inside the house where the little boy and his mother lived.

Of the counts against Bryant are several specifications that could bring the death penalty if he’s convicted.

After Tuesday morning’s hearing, Mahoning County Prosecutor Paul Gains said he and his staff will do all they can to ensure a conviction and what he calls “justice for Rowan.”