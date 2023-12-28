COITSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Controversy continues to grow around a wildlife preserve in Coitsville, what to do with it, who should take it over and comments that have been said about those involved in its future.

For 20 months, there’s been a concerted effort to have Mill Creek MetroParks rebuild a pond and dock at Coitsville Township’s wildlife preserve. But the issue came to a head this month when MetroParks Executive Director Aaron Young accused the man leading the effort, Richard Scarsella, of slander and “despicable exploitation.”

Now, Richard Scarsella, chairman of the William Holmes McGuffey Historical Society, has filed a lawsuit against Young because of his comments, according to Scarsella’s attorney David Engler. Scarsella is accusing Young of defamation and invasion of privacy.

The lawsuit references several comments that Young allegedly made about Scarsella. Engler wrote, “On December 13, 2023, on the Official Mill Creek MetroParks Facebook page and through other media outlets accusing Richard S. Scarsella of criminal activity; comprising of unequivocal allegations that Richard S. Scarsella is an ‘extort[ionist]’ that ‘coerced’ the ‘penmanship’ of constituents and ‘exploit[ed]’ historically disadvantaged members of [his] community.”

The lawsuit alleges that Young’s comments work to destroy Scarsella’s reputation as an individual and a public servant.

Engler said the lawsuit filed in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas seeks to stop Young from “using his public position and public fund to harm and bully Richard Scarsella and others.”

WKBN 27 First News reached out to Young about the lawsuit and he said that he had no comment.

Stan Boney contributed to this report.