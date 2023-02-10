GREEN Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a school bus hit a deer, causing it to go through the windshield of the bus Friday.

Troopers were called to State Route 165 east of Lisbon Road in Green Township shortly before 7 a.m.

Reports said a bus from South Range School District was traveling west on State Route 165 and hit the deer.

OSHP said that the deer came through the windshield of the bus and struck the driver. It died in the passenger area of the bus.

The driver was taken to Salem Hospital with facial cuts, according to reports.

Reports said that the driver was wearing a seatbelt and no students were on the bus at the time of this crash.