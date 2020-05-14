Decision on Youngstown City Schools takeover bill gets mixed reactions

The Ohio Supreme Court ruled passing the law to put a CEO in charge was constitutional

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown City Schools will continue to be operated by the process created with House Bill 70 now that the Ohio Supreme Court has ruled the state legislature did not violate the constitution when passing the law. That means the Academic Distress Commission and CEO will stay in place. Whether the ruling was positive or negative depends on who you talk to.

As president and CEO of the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber, Tom Humphries helped get HB 70 passed, while Youngstown Councilman Julius Oliver has supported the bill since its inception.

On Wednesday, both men were pleased to hear the Ohio Supreme Court upheld the constitutionality of the law.

“Frankly, I’m elated,” Humphries said. “It’s been a long haul and five years later, we still have challenges in that school district.”

“I’m OK with it right now because our board isn’t currently in a state for the school system to be put back in their hands,” Oliver said.

School board president Brenda Kimble, who’s spent five years fighting to overturn HB 70, said she was disappointed but not surprised.

“So many times we’ve gotten almost just there to win our district back and then we get disappointment again.”

In October of last year, attorneys for the Youngstown School Board argued before the Ohio Supreme Court that HB 70 was unconstitutionally added to a bill and passed on the same day.

The court voted 5-2 that it was constitutional, with Chief Justice Maureen O’Conner writing, “It is not our role to police how the amended language came into existence.”

Justice Michael Donnelly dissented with what he called a “travesty of justice” and “an egregious display of constitutional grade inflation.”

“I just pray that this board, the school board, puts this to rest and starts working with the CEO in a problem-solving solution going forward,” Humphries said.

“We’re going to do whatever is necessary,” Kimble said. “We’re not going to lay down now. I mean, we fought and fought and we will continue to fight because it’s about our children.”