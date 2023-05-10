CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN)- A big decision is expected to be made regarding Canfield schools.

The school board will decide whether or not to move forward with new buildings.

A recommendation was made in mid April on how to rebuild Canfield Schools. This came after 10 prior meetings discussing plans.

Three other plans were also considered in early April. Option A was build new elementary and middle schools, renovate the high school, and make Hilltop Elementary the administration building. That would cost $108 million.

Option B was build a new Pre-K-8 building near McCune Park, build a second middle school gym, and renovate the high school. That would cost $107 million.

Option C was build a new Pre-K-6 building at Hilltop Elementary and renovate the high school for 7th through 12th grades, which would cost $91 million.

Canfield High School will also be renovated. The plan will cost around $104 million. It now needs approval from the school board.

The school board is expected to make a decision on it tonight at 6 p.m. at Canfield High School.