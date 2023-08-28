(WKBN) – A man was found guilty on all counts Monday for stabbing an eight-year-old to death in Lawrence County.

Keith Burley, 47, was found guilty on counts of criminal homicide, simple assault and kidnapping to inflict injury and terror, according to the Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office.

Burley was representing himself in the trial. The jury deliberated for less than 15 minutes.

In July 2019, 8-year-old Mark “Markie” Mason Jr. was stabbed to death in Union Township after police say he was abducted from his mother. The murder happened in front of Mark’s younger brother.

Last week, Markie’s mother and brother, Matthew, both took the stand to detail the day of the murder.

Matthew said he remembered Burley driving him and “Markie” to a house where they had never been.

Matthew said there were two other young boys in the home, who they didn’t know. He remembers being scared and watching Burley go into a room and grab a knife and gun.

Matthew said Burley grabbed his and Markie’s necks, and he watched as Burley jumped on Markie, repeatedly stabbing him.

There’s no word yet on when Burley will be sentenced.