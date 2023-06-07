WEATHERSFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Starting Thursday, Weathersfield kicks off its annual Flag Day Festival in Mineral Ridge.

The township’s tradition has come each year for decades.

There will be live music, concessions, rides and more. Proceeds from the event go to help the Weathersfield Township Fire Department.

“This festival actually dates back to the 1950s. Our local fire department hosted this festival for many years,” said David Rouan, township administrator. “About 20 years ago, they suspended it because they weren’t able to continue the tradition. About 10 years ago, the township started it up again.”

The festival will run from June 8 through 10