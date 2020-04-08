Debris, flooding closes some roads in Mahoning and Columbiana Counties

The Ohio Department of Transportation has closed a few roads in Columbiana and Mahoning counties due to flooding and debris on the road.

COLUMBIANA/MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WYTV) – The Ohio Department of Transportation has closed a few roads in Columbiana and Mahoning counties due to flooding and debris on the road.

State Route 165 in Goshen Township is closed between SR 14 and Heck Road due to flooding. Drivers must use an alternate route.

Flooding has also closed State Route 170 between Carmel Anchor Road and Pancake-Clarkson Road.

State Route 7 is closed in both directions between SR 154 and SR 558 is closed due to downed trees.

Downed power lines have closed the following roads: (Source: ODOT)