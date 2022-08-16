CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) — At a meeting Tuesday night in Champion, a group of people asked the trustees to ask the township’s fiscal officer to resign because she’s been off work for an extended period of time with a medical issue.

The fiscal officer, Courtney Hatt, was not at the meeting.

There were complaints that some of the township’s bills were not being paid.

A deputy fiscal officer is being used to help out.

In the end, the trustees said they could not force Hatt to leave because she’s an elected official.

In a letter to trustees, Hatt asked that special accommodations be made when she returns to help with her medical issues.