Deal reached in animal neglect case involving Alchemy Acres Animal Sanctuary in Columbiana County

The owners of Alchemy Acres agreed to surrender all of their animals as part of the deal

LISBON, Ohio (WYTV) – A deal has been reached in the case against Alchemy Acres Animal Sanctuary in Columbiana County after humane agents seized several animals, reporting they were in a “filthy, unhealthy” environment.

The owners, members of the Sacco family, agreed to surrender all of their animals and charges will be filed against them for companion animal neglect. The agreement has them pleading no contest and being placed on probation.

“They will surrender all of these animals, plus any other animals that are owned by Alchemy Acres,” Atty. Jeff Holland said.

The decision brought cheers from a couple dozen animal activists waiting outside of Columbiana County Municipal Court.

Photos: Animals available for adoption

Two weeks ago, humane agents raided the shelter just south of Salem. They reported finding about 200 animals in unhealthy conditions, including close to 70 dogs and 130 cats.

“Animals were being kept in filthy conditions and they were being not cared for, not being provided with adequate veterinary care,” Holland said.

Activists said this isn’t the first time Alchemy Acres has been in trouble.

“Fifteen years is a long time to wait for justice, but I’m glad we finally get it,” Brenda Austin said.

Austin is a former county humane agent who was involved in a similar raid at the shelter in 2006. She said even then, there were too many animals on the property but owners insisted they were saving them.

“It’s like a savior complex, so once they start getting that positive feedback, it becomes more about them. ‘Aren’t we wonderful? We’re wonderful people.’ And meanwhile, cats are being kept in filthy cages.”

As part of their agreement, the Saccos will be prohibited from having anything to do with animal rescue groups for the next five years.

Thursday’s deal was made during a probable cause hearing in court.

Although the family left without saying anything, the activists got what they were looking for.

“They’re not going to jail for this because what we’re trying to do is save the animals,” Holland said.

The Columbiana County Humane Society has the animals, which are available for adoption. If you’re interested in fostering or adopting, visit columbianacountyhumanesociety.org and fill out an application.