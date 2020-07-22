Deadly motorcycle accidents in Trumbull County up from last year

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said in most of the crashes, the biker was not at fault

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WYTV) – Look twice — it could save a life. That’s the message the Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding drivers after Trumbull County saw a rise in the number of deadly accidents involving motorcycles.

It’s only July and so far, the number of deadly motorcycle crashes in the county has quadrupled.

“I think one of the things is with the nice weather we’ve been having lately, people want to get out and enjoy their motorcycles and get on the roadways,” Lt. Brian Vail said.

Vail said in 2019, there was just one deadly crash involving a motorcycle. There have been four so far in 2020.

“There’s only one of the four where the motorcycle was actually at fault. The three others were the other vehicle involved was at fault for the crash,” Vail said.

He said in 2020, the leading cause for motorcycle-related deaths is the other drivers failing to yield.

“We’re urging the public to always look twice when you’re entering that roadway or you’re making that left turn crossing over the opposing lane. Make sure you look twice.”

In addition to wearing the proper protective clothing including a helmet, Vail had some advice for bikers, too.

“The thing we really encourage is to ride trained, ride endorsed and ride sober.”