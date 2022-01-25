Deadly fake pills at center of DEA campaign

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Agents with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration are issuing a warning about a growing problem they’re seeing with the deadly drug fentanyl.

They’ve been seeing the issue for months and Tuesday held a press briefing to get the word out.

Agents say they’re discovering ‘fake’ pills made from or laced with fentanyl, which essentially could poison the person taking them.

The agency started a new campaign to educate the public called “One Pill Can Kill.” They say the drug deals are often arranged through social media.

“Letting people know that the only pill that you should take is a pill that is prescribed by your medical provider and obtained through a legitimate pharmacy. Certainly, a pill purchased on the street, given to you by a friend, obtained from a medicine cabinet should not be a pill you are taking,” said Brian McNeal, a spokesperson for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

Since the campaign was established, agents have seized nearly 8.5 million fake pills nationwide