(WKBN) – The deadline to register to vote is less than a week away for Ohioans.

Ohioans have until Monday, October 4, to register.

You can register online or by contacting your local board of elections for mail-in registration forms.

Early voting for the November 2 election begins Tuesday, Oct. 5.