Deadline for Vax-2-School program is Sunday night

(WKBN) — There’s not much time left to register for the Ohio Vax-2-School giveaway.

The deadline is Sunday night at 11:59 p.m. Ohioans ages 5 to 25 can enter after getting at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The state will award 150 scholarships worth $10,000 each and five $100,000 scholarships.

They can be used at any Ohio college, university, trade school or career program. People can register online or by phone.

The winners will be announced over a four-day period starting Monday, Nov. 29.

