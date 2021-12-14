Deadline approaches: PA property tax rebates

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Older adults and people with disabilities have until December 31 to apply for rebates on property taxes and rent paid in 2020.

The departments of Revenue and Aging are reminding Pennsylvanians that the rebates are available through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program, which benefits eligible Pennsylvanians age 65 and older; widows and widowers age 50 and older and people with disabilities age 18 and older.

Eligible applicants are encouraged to visit mypath.pa.gov to electronically file their rebate applications. This is the best way to ensure that your application is filed prior to the deadline later this month.

Filing online gives you instant confirmation that your claim has been successfully filed. For those who wish to file via paper, they can download an application .

Qualified applicants should keep in mind that they will need to include the required documentation for property taxes or rent paid for the claim year when filing their applications. This information will be needed whether you’re filing online or on the paper application.

Applicants should call or email ahead to determine whether in-person appointments are being offered.

Visit the Property/Tax Rent Rebate page on the Department of Revenue’s website for further information on the program and how to apply for a rebate.

You can also use the Where’s My Rebate? tool to check on the status of your rebate.

The maximum standard rebate is $650, but supplemental rebates for certain qualifying homeowners can boost rebates to $975. The Department of Revenue automatically calculates supplemental rebates for qualifying homeowners.

The Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program is one of five programs supported by the Pennsylvania Lottery. Since the program’s 1971 inception, older and disabled adults have received more than $7.1 billion in property tax and rent relief.

The rebate program also receives funding from slots gaming.