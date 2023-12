YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Animal humane agents found a dead dog on the East Side of Youngstown on Thursday, according to the Mahoning County Dog Warden Facebook page.

The post said that Animal Charity agents found a deceased male mastiff mixed breed in a trash bag.

Agents said that another dog, Petunia, was also found on this road with wounds on her legs and paws.

Anyone with information about either of these dogs should call 330-740-2205.