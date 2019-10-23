DEA: Vaping products accepted during Drug Take Back event

For the first time, the DEA will now accept vaping devices and cartridges at any of its drop-off locations

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The 18th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day will be held this weekend. This year, more drugs will be accepted.

For the first time, the DEA will now accept vaping devices and cartridges at any of its drop-off locations.

In light of concerns being raised across the U.S. about illnesses and deaths caused by vaping, the DEA is providing a safe way to dispose of unwanted or unused products.

“The DEA encourages individuals to help make the community safer by removing unwanted prescription medications from their homes. This semi-annual event is a chance to do that anonymously and safely. For the first time in the history of this program, we will be accepting vaping devices and cartridges,” stated DEA Special Agent in Charge Chris Nielsen. “The success of this initiative, which continues to grow, would not be possible without our local, state and federal partners.”

Devices containing lithium batteries will not be accepted.