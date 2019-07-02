Investigators raid multiple homes, most in Howland, for drugs

Four out of the five Trumbull County locations were in Howland

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Law enforcement officers raided several homes across Trumbull County Tuesday morning.

Investigators converged on five separate locations around 6 a.m. Four of those were in Howland — homes on Brier Street, Wick Street, Woodbine Avenue and Niles Road.

“I just observed vehicles coming down this street and, you know, that time of morning is like, ‘What?'” one Howland neighbor said.

Agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), U.S. Marshals, Warren police and TAG came together to serve the drug warrants.

Neighbors on Venice Heights Drive in Howland described a similar scene. A woman who lives nearby said she was shocked when she saw all the activity.

“I don’t know what was going on. I’m just surprised, that I know this goes on in America but to be this close, that’s surprising, truly, because I wouldn’t have imagined anybody in this neighborhood doing anything like that.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office isn’t releasing much information. It’s only saying the court records have been sealed and the searches are part of an ongoing investigation.