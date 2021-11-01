Dayton mayor, gubernatorial candidate visits Youngstown to help Tito Brown campaign

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The woman who would like to become Ohio’s next governor was in town on Monday helping the man who would like to remain as the mayor of Youngstown.

Dayton Mayor and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley did a little door-to-door campaigning in Youngstown with incumbent Tito Brown.

Whaley has spent the last several weeks crisscrossing Ohio trying to get out the vote for local races ahead of Tuesday’s general election.

“We think there’s a lot on the line in tomorrow’s election, from these mayors’ races, particularly Mayor Brown here in Youngstown, but in school board races across the state as well. We wanna support people who have common-sense solutions to our communities,” Whaley said.

Whaley is running for her party’s nomination for Ohio governor in next May’s primary.