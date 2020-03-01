Daylight Saving Time is coming, along with potential health effects

Dr. Mike Sevilla said this may not seem like a big deal, but a small time shift can make a difference

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Daylight Saving Time is almost over. As we prepare to spring forward, there are some health effects that can stem from that.

Daylight Saving Time starts Sunday, March 8. That’s when people turn the clocks forward one hour, losing one hour of sleep.

Dr. Mike Sevilla, from the Family Practice Center of Salem, said this may not seem like a big deal, but a small time shift can make a difference.

Sevilla said there are studies that show an increase in heart attacks, strokes, work injuries and accidents due to time changes.

There are ways to mitigate these negative effects, however.

Dr. Sevilla recommended the following: