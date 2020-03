The closures are expected to be in place Thursday, March 26 and Friday, March 27

OIL CITY, Pa. (WYTV) – Daylight closures are planned for the left lane of Interstate 80 eastbound between mile marker 3 and mile marker 4 in Mercer County.

The closures are expected to be in place Thursday, March 26 and Friday, March 27.

The closures are necessary in order for emergency repairs to be made to the Interstate 376 bridge over I-80.

The right shoulder on the Interstate 376 bridge is also closed due to the work.