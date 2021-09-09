Youngstown daycare one of multiple victims of catalytic converter thefts over holiday weekend

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Catalytic converter thefts continue to plague Valley drivers. Over the holiday weekend, one was stolen from an agency that helps developmentally disabled people in Trumbull County.

On Thursday morning, First News heard from Kollege Tots & Kids. They also had a catalytic converter stolen from their property.

It was during the long holiday weekend while the children’s center was closed for four days.

The bus was parked out front. Until it is repaired, parents have to transport their own children.

“So it’s impacted families in their efforts to go back to work and making sure that they’re there on time, they’re picked up on time and so forth,” said Eva Ibarra of Kollege Tots & Kids.

A security camera was pointed at the bus. The owner of Kollege Tots & Kids is looking through the recording to see if it reveals anything that could help police find the thief.