Day one of reopening: What’s open and what’s not in Ohio and Pa.

Friday is the first day for Ohio and Pennsylvania to begin the process of restarting their economies

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Friday is the first day for Ohio and Pennsylvania to begin the process of restarting their economies.

In Ohio, the reopening Friday begins with the health care system. All procedures that do not require an overnight stay in the hospital can resume, Gov. Mike DeWine announced earlier this week.

DeWine said dentists and veterinarian offices can also return to “full steam ahead” with their procedures.

In Pennsylvania, Governor Tom Wolf says all golf courses, marinas, guided fishing trips, and privately owned campgrounds are allowed to open across the state, but these businesses will be required to follow a strict set of social distancing guidelines.

State park campgrounds will remain closed until May 14.

Campgrounds remain closed in Ohio as well as hair salons and tattoo parlors.

Included in phase one of reopening in Ohio is health care (May 1), manufacturing, construction, distribution, and “general offices,” (May 4), and consumer retail (May 12).

Ohio also extended its stay-at-home order until May 29.