CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Monday is the last chance until 2024 to enjoy the Canfield Fair! And though it is the final day, there is still a lot “to crow about.”

The slate is packed with events Monday, with the finale being the Boyz II Men Concert.

There are also still plenty of junior fair activities and food to still enjoy.

Here are some of the highlights:

9:30 a.m. – Rooster crowing contest

11 a.m. – Junior fair auction, beef and dairy feeders

7 p.m. – Boyz II Men concert

Boyz II Men will be close out the fair Monday night and Black Rose will be opening the concert. Gates will be open at 6, concert starts at 7.

Phoebe Breckenridge with JAC live says concertgoers should arrive early if possible to get parked.

When it comes to what to bring, she says to keep things simple.

“Bring as little as possible. We always tell people to carry as little as possible on them. Nothing that can be considered a weapon of any kind. No pocket knives, nothing like that. The smaller the bag the better. Everything will be checked and wanded when you get here. Again, give yourself plenty of time to get through that security line,” said Phoebe Breckenridge, director of marketing, JAC Live.

Tickets are still available for the concert tonight. You can purchase online or at the grandstand box office.