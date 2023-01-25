BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Davis Family YMCA in Boardman needs help from the community.

It’s collecting art pieces for its ninth annual FIVE Squared Art Show.

Work should be done on a five-by-five-inch platform. The art can be of any medium, including drawings, paintings and even jewelry.

Each piece will cost $25 to buy.

Money raised from art purchases goes toward the YMCA’s ARTreach program. It helps bring art to communities that don’t have access to it.

YMCA Arts Coordinator Suzanne Gray said this may be the last FIVE Squared Art Show, but she’s proud of its impact on the Valley.

“Over the years, we have raised tens of thousands of dollars for the ARTreach program, and we’ve reached hundreds and hundreds of kids and adults both, so I think that this has been a very worthwhile art benefit,” said Gray.

Gray said another art fundraiser will take the place of the FIVE Squared Art Show if it ends. Artwork will be accepted up until the day of the event, on Sunday, February 5.

The show starts at 2:30 p.m.