(WKBN) – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has had a lot to say lately on various issues. On Monday, he made himself available to answer questions from reporters.

Yost was last in Youngstown on Nov. 30 to deliver $22,000 from a settlement with Dollar General for the Second Harvest Food Bank.

On Monday, he talked about the decision last month by Ohio voters to make abortion legal and how it stacks up against the Heartbeat Bill that the Ohio Legislature had previously passed.

“What I expect will happen is the case will be remanded to the trial court in Cincinnati and candidly, once it gets back there, and Issue 1 is going to render the Heartbeat Bill at least moot,” said Yost.

Yost and Ohio are also leading a seven-state legal challenge to the NCAA’s transfer eligibility rule, which requires athletes in sports like basketball and football to obtain a waiver to transfer for a second time.

Yost claims athletes should be able to transfer during the off-season whenever they want.

“If you’re a violin player and you transfer between schools, you don’t have a one-year sit-out before you’re allowed to perform with the orchestra. This is only going to these Division I athletes and you know why? There’s money. And who’s making the money? The adults, not the kids. Where there’s money, there is every motive to try to restrain trade,” said Yost.

The attorney general also was excited about how every police officer in Ohio will be trained using what he called virtual reality goggles.

“It amps up the adrenaline. It gives you all the complexity and the time pressures of actually being on the street without the dangers of training that way. It’s going to make our officers more experienced, quicker and better,” said Yost.

Yost also talked briefly about his political future. Yost is term-limited as attorney general. When asked if he would consider running for governor in two years, he said, “That’s something we’ll look at when the time comes.”