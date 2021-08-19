Daughters unveil portrait of late judge at Mahoning County Courthouse

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A touching ceremony took place Thursday afternoon inside the Mahoning County Courthouse.

The daughters of the late Judge James Evans unveiled a portrait of him Thursday. The moment brought a standing ovation from the crowd of family and friends.

The judge died back in 2015.

The portrait was provided by the Mahoning County Bar Association, whose president says the images hanging throughout the courthouse serve a reminder for others in the legal profession.

“In today’s day and age, we need to follow that example and understand what integrity and good judicial demeanor is, to understand what fairness is,” said Attorney Robert Price.

The new portrait will hang in the court with Judge John Durkin alongside one of Judge Charles Bannon who died recently.