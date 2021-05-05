Date for Newton Falls recall election hits another snag

The conflict is exposing distrust among members of city government and the people who helped to fend off a recall motion for their mayor

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – An emergency meeting Wednesday to set a recall election for Councilwoman Sandra Breymaier in Newton Falls never happened.

Wednesday’s emergency meeting was supposed to set a date for the recall election but according to the city manager and law director, the meeting was illegal and never took place.

“He believes that the deadline for council for taking action is July 8, so while there may be a desire to set and election for May25, that’s certainly not the requirement that’s contained in the charter,” said City Manager David Lynch.

This result is another frustration for Mayor Kenneth Kline.

“The meetings are as fake as the WWF. Might as well start throwing some chairs because they already have three votes before you walk in. The city manager knows what he’s going to do and it’s done. You don’t need a mayor, council or to have the meeting,” Kline said.

Kline also suspects the same is going on with the recall of Councilwoman Breymaier.

“I get cleared of what I shouldn’t have been accused of in the first place. That was just ridiculous and then Mr. Alberini resigns,” Kline said.

Mayor Kline is now working with a private attorney on the matter and not the city’s law director.

Lynch is hopeful that a resolution can be reached soon.

“There’s going to be a resolution, probably in the next 14 days or so. The mayor has retained an attorney, and that attorney has actually reached out to our law director,” Lynch said.

Kline believes he’s in the right and has no regrets.

“I didn’t run to make friends – never did. I care for my community, and I want what’s best for my community. I demand the same from the people in council around me,” Kline said.