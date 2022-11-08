YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- City officials have confirmed the date for one Youngstown holiday tradition.

According to the City of Youngstown Facebook page, the Holiday Light up Night & Parade will be Friday, Dec. 2.

The parade map can be seen below:

Courtesy: City of Youngstown: Facebook

The post said that Flea on Phelps will commence and extend all the way on Phelps Street to City Hall. It currently has over 65 vendors.

Music, food trucks and celebration kicks off at 4 p.m. The parade starts at 6 p.m. The tree lighting will be at 7 p.m.