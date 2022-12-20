CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – A 13-year-old is facing charges after a wild chase in Campbell over the weekend.

Police provided us with this dash camera video from Sunday night. Officers spotted a Jeep SUV that had been reported stolen from an address on Penhale Avenue.

The pursuit took them down a number of streets and even through yards and fields before the young suspect crashed at the corner of 12th Street and Sanderson Avenue.

After a short footchase, officers used a stun gun to apprehend the boy and take him into custody. He’s now facing charges through juvenile court.