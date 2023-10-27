YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- The Ohio State Highway Patrol has released footage related to a chase Wednesday night from Youngstown to Liberty Township.

The video shows the chase as it began on Market Street as the driver led officers to Country Club Drive in Liberty Township. Troopers said that the traffic stop was initiated due to a tinted window violation.

The help from the Ohio State Highway Patrol was part of the city’s “Impact Initiative.”

Trooper pilot: Still Southbound now, and the vehicle’s stopped. We got multiple bailing. Got at least three bailing. They’re all headed southbound through the woods.”

Thomas Kusic, 23, of Youngstown, is charged with failure to comply with the signal of a police officer as a result of the incident. His arraignment is scheduled for Friday at 1:30 p.m. in Youngstown Municipal Court.

The other two people were released without charges.

The video shows three people running from the vehicle before they were found in the woods with the help of a helicopter.

The Patrol, Youngstown Police Department, Liberty Police Department, Ohio Investigative Unit, and the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the chase and/or search.

Gerry Ricciutti contributed to this report.