YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Multiple police agencies are looking for a person that led them on a chase through several local communities on Tuesday.

WKBN 27 First News has obtained dash cam video of the pursuit from the Ohio State Highway Patrol. You can see multiple cruisers trying to stop the suspect who was driving at a high rate of speed.

The chase traveled through parts of Brookfield, Hubbard, to Niles all the way into Youngstown.

We were there when the chase ended near Kendis Circle after the driver wrecked into a gas meter then fled the scene.

If you have any details of the driver call police.