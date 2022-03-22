WEATHERSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) — It was a busy night on Monday for firefighters in Weathersfield with two house fires less than two miles apart.

The first happened just before midnight on Covington Avenue.

“Just luckily nobody got hurt, that’s all,” said the brother of the fire victim, Clifford Squires.

Squires and Edith Smith said the home belonged to their sister Kelly who was home with her boyfriend, son, and grandson when the fire started.

Smtih said Kelly didn’t have insurance.

“For now she’s staying with me, and she’s just got to figure things out right now. It’s just really hitting her today what happened,” said Smith.

Less than two hours later another fire happened at a home on Ruppell Road.

Jaclyn Stamos, her sister Jayden Stamos, and their cousin were driving nearby when Jaclyn said she saw a huge fire to her left.

“I made my cousin pull over into the neighborhood and I had to call 911,” said Jaclyn.

Jaclyn said she heard someone screaming and her heart dropped.

“I bolted over to the house, and I still had 911 on the phone, but I saw that she was crawling out of the house, and I picked her up and tried to drag her away from the fire,” said Jaclyn.

Jaclyn on 911 call: Come here ma’am, come here please, please hurry up. We can help you.

“We pulled her out of the flames and into the forest as far away and tried to get her away from like the fiery areas cause it was spreading really fast,” said Jayden.

Now the Stamos sisters and their cousin are being credited for helping the elderly woman who lived there get to safety.

“If people were in my shoes, I hope they would do it too for somebody in need,” said Jayden.