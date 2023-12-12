WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County Prosecutor Dennis Watkins is already planning his appeal just a day after the 11th District Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday that Danny Lee Hill will get another chance to prove that he has an intellectual disability, which would vacate his death sentence.

Watkins has been fighting Hill’s appeals since he was convicted of the rape and murder of 12-year-old Raymond Fife in 1985.

The appeal court said Hill should have his intellectual disability evaluated using modern-day standards, however, Watkins says that previous rulings showed that Hill’s intellectual disability has been “examined and re-examined” by the court in several post-conviction motions for a new trial, which has been affirmed by the 11th District Court of Appeals.

“We respectfully disagree with the appellate court’s legal analysis,” Watkins said. “The U.S. Supreme Court has twice reviewed the petitioner’s intellectual disability claim among other issues. Hil’s behavior was also examined at length by the U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals.”

Watkins says Hill claimed to have a new opinion on his intellectual disability on the same claim he lost years ago. He said it is an example of a violation of an Ohio law that was adopted to prevent or limit endless challenges or appeals.

Hill has filed 30 appeals over 37 years of litigation in his capital murder case.

Ohio Senior Assistant Attorney General Stephen E. Maher is serving as a special assistant Trumbull County prosecutor in this case and will be leading the appeal to the Ohio Supreme Court, Watkins said. Maher has worked on the Hill case for over 20 years both at the state and federal level.

Watkins previously said that Raymond Fife’s mother, Miriam Fife, 83, deserves to see justice in her lifetime for the brutal killing of her son.

Hill is scheduled for execution on July 22, 2026, however, Ohio has a moratorium on executions because the Ohio Department of Corrections cannot secure the drugs needed for lethal injection.