WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A local dancer with Down syndrome performed in her final recital at Packard Music Hall on Sunday.

Lauren Jones has been a part of the James Dance and Performing Arts Center in Howland for 12 years.

Jones is the only graduate of the dance program this year. A graduate of Howland High School, she will be attending Youngstown State University.

Her teachers, mentors and friends say she is an incredible inspiration and a joy to watch grow throughout the years.

“When she comes to dance, she is always happy, enjoys dancing, never complains — she just gets to it and works hard at it,” said Joni Gillette, Jones’ dance instructor.

Both of Jones’ parents are active in Down syndrome awareness.