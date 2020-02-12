Dance Theatre of Harlem dancers prepare for first ballet show in Youngstown since 1975

The Dance Theatre of Harlem's performance is this Wednesday at 8 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – For the first time since 1975, the Dance Theatre of Harlem will perform at Powers Auditorium.

The dancers practiced one of their four ballets at the Choffin Career and Technical Center Tuesday night.

They practiced the interpretive ballet called Passage, which commemorates 1619, the year when the first Africans arrived in America.

“The main thing I want people to take away from this performance is how engaging and fun ballet can be. I think a lot of people think it’s a little bit boring — they will not be bored tomorrow. It’s a lot of fun and it really shows what ballet can be: a combination of classical score and contemporary social dancing,” said artistic director Virginia Johnson.

Youngstown has a special connection to the Dance Theatre of Harlem. The theatre’s founder, Arthur Miller, discovered Stephanie Dabney at Ballet Western Reserve in Youngstown when she was 16 years old. Dabney is the first African-American ballet dancer to perform the title role of Firebird.

The show is Wednesday night at 8 p.m. at Powers Auditorium, located inside the DeYor Performing Arts Center at 260 W. Federal St.

Tickets are available at deyorpac.org, by calling 330-744-0264 or at the door.

Parking is available in adjacent lots. More information is available by calling the Office of Community Engagement and Events at 330-941-2307.

The show is presented by Youngstown State University’s Cliffe College of Creative Arts & Communication and the Pipino Performing Arts Series.