Dana School of Music hosts ‘Music at Noon’ concert in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Dana School of Music hosted a “Music at Noon” concert on Thursday right across from the MVR.

The event featured the Youngstown State University Wind Ensemble.

Organizers say it is a challenge to produce concerts in this environment, but the world still needs live music.

They have also found unique ways to prepare.

“Dr. Goldberg is the director of the School of Music and he’s been great at finding safe locations for us to rehearse, whether it be outside under tents, in parking garages or at WATTS, the athletic field. Athletics has been great at letting us use their facilities also,” said Sean Yancer, a professor at the Dana School of Music.

People practiced social distancing and facemasks were worn.

Organizers hope to hold another performance later in the semester.