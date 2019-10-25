Dam removal project to clean up Mahoning River begins in Lowellville

The Mahoning River used to be an open waste container for the steel mills

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WYTV) – The first steps are being taken in the $2.3 million project to remove dams on the Mahoning River. The first to be removed is in Lowellville.

The Mahoning River used to be an open waste container for the steel mills, but now a project has started to improve the water quality for the warm water habitats.

“We’re going to clean this river. We’re looking to attract tourism. We’re building this into a 13-acre riverside park for people to come out and enjoy,” said Lowellville Mayor Jim Iudiciani.

The program started in 2011 and now it’s finally underway.

“They’re dredging 1.2 miles up the river, so they’re going to start here behind the dam,” Iudiciani said. “They’re hoping to get about 600 to 700 feet and this is all going to be new embankment.”

All of the dredged material will be pumped through pipes and put in an impoundment area for the dewatering process.

“It’s not just about Lowellville,” Iudiciani said. “It’s about the Shenango and the Mahoning Valley and cleaning the river up to Newton Falls.”

The goal is to have the project completed sometime next year.