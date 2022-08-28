BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Mahoning Valley Dahlia Society held its annual show at Boardman Park.

Dahlias from several states competed to make the Court of Honor this weekend.

The society was founded 2002 and put on its first show in 2003.

Anyone looking to grow dahlias can choose from over 7,000 types of blooms.

To be ready by show time, participants start growing the flowers in tubes around February and plant them in the ground towards the end of May.

Jim Chuey, the founder of the society, said growing the flowers is no easy task — but it’s a rewarding one.

“Most beautiful flower out there. Most of – I would say it’s the most labor-intensive, but it’s not the kind that you mind,” Chuey said.

More information on the Dahlia Society is available on its website.