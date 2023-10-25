NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – A man who was found guilty of fatally shooting his daughter’s boyfriend will be sentenced later this year.

Michael D’Biagio, Jr., 45, was found guilty Tuesday in Lawrence County Court of criminal homicide in the July 2019 shooting death of 17-year-old Darren Jevcak.

D’Biagio will be sentenced Dec. 6 following a pre-sentence investigation.

Police say D’Biagio blamed Jevcak for smoking marijuana with his daughter and other teenagers. He told investigators that he got a gun and drove up to New Castle from Beaver Falls to Jevcak’s workplace and shot him in the arm and head.

A charge of aggravated assault was withdrawn in the case.