SMITH TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A father was arrested Thursday morning after his two-year-old son was found walking State Route 62 near 15th Street in just a full diaper.

When police arrived on the scene, they met the 911 caller who was holding the child. The caller said she saw several cars swerving to avoid the child. Other witnesses also saw this.

According to police, the child was just wearing a very full diaper but had no injuries.

The child’s father then found the officer and said he had been asleep on the couch for over an hour. Reports say he said the child’s mother lives out of state and he is a single parent.

Child Protective Services (CPS) arrived on the scene and police checked the house. There was nothing concerning in the house, police say.

According to a police report, the father said his son must have broken the lock and gotten out of the house while he was sleeping. Police found the child lock in the closet.

CPS then turned the child over to his grandparents and said the father is to have no contact with his son until CPS grants permission, police say.

The father was then charged with a misdemeanor child endangering charge.