SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – The Mercer County District Attorney’s Office has been called to investigate whether there may be criminal issues in the operation of the State Towers Complex in Sharon.

Sharon officials deemed the apartment complex on E. State Street uninhabitable on Tuesday following an inspection.

As WKBN reported, the residents’ water was shut off last week and natural gas service was also cut because of problems with pipes. Firefighters say they had to get a search warrant to inspect the building and found that gas had been leaking into the building.

Former property manager Joe Fusco has already been cited with more than a dozen code violations and is due in court next month.

In addition, the Mercer County Tax Claim Bureau reports that the property owner, Sharon Towers Trust, owes $70,125 in back real estate taxes for the county, city and school district dating back to 2021. The owner has until September to make arrangements or face the possible sale of the building.