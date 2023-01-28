FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – Mercer County’s District Attorney is investigating after a video showing a confrontation between police and a suspect started circulating on social media.

According to a press release from DA Peter Acker, the incident occurred Friday at 4 p.m. near the intersection of Bond and Hoon Streets in Farrell. Police were initially called to the area to investigate a reported assault.

Acker said an investigation into the incident was requested by Farrell Police Chief Charles Rubano.

As a result of the incident, Farrell police arrested Aries Shaw, 27, of Youngstown. According to Acker, Shaw was the suspect in the assault report.

Aries Shaw

First News has watched the video circulating on social media. In the video, the police repeatedly ask for Shaw to give them his hands.

Also in the video, multiple police officers are seen on top of Shaw. At one point, some officers can be seen punching and kicking Shaw.

Toward the end of the video, Shaw calls out, “You’re on my neck, I can’t breathe.” He repeats the words “I can’t breathe” a few times.

Acker said while social media posts have alleged the actions of police were improper, he cautioned people about making those conclusions.

According to Aker’s release, Shaw was examined by EMTs after the incident. The EMTs found no significant injuries nor any inability to breathe, according to the release.

Police both used a stun gun on Shaw and struck him to end his resistance to the arrest, according to the release.

DA Acker reviewed the body camera footage and concluded that Shaw did try to run from the police and resisted arrest, despite directions from police.

The DA concluded that the conduct of the officers involved was in compliance with the Farrell Police Department’s protocols and Pennsylvania laws. Since the incident is an ongoing investigation, the DA will not authorize Farrell Police to release the video or incident reports.

The DA urges all citizens who are being detained or arrested to follow directions from police and not resist arrest.

Shaw has been charged with intent to deliver a controlled substance, resisting arrest, intentional possession, use and possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct engaging in fighting.

Police reported finding 14.49 grams of cocaine and/or fentanyl and another 6.08 gram baggie of similar materials on Shaw. Police said Shaw also had four bundles of money, totaling $709, and a digital scale with cocaine residue, according to Acker’s release.

Acker says additional charges are pending once the victim of the alleged assault is located. The news release said the victim had a bloody face and had reportedly been assaulted for over 20 minutes.

Shaw has been taken to the Mercer County Jail. After an arraignment hearing Saturday morning, Shaw’s bond was set at $25,000.

Police also arrested Lashaii Hadden, 35, of Farrell, on a warrant. Hadden was also suspected of involvement in the assault, according to Acker’s release. Additional charges against Hadden are pending.