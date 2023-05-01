GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – The investigation into the fire that killed three in Greenville has officially closed after police and fire officials discovered new information.

According to a press release from Mercer County District Attorney Pete Acker, Diana Mayes-Britton, the adult woman who died in the fire, had urged a relative to install lag screws on the second floor to prevent unwanted people from entering or exiting the floor.

These screws are what kept Mayes-Britton and her twins, Olivia and Jonathan Mayes, both 11, from exiting the home during the fire, according to Acker.

Acker says the relative was fully cooperative and said the screws were installed roughly three months before the fire.

Other people who were in the home at the time were able to exit the second floor through a window during the fire.

No charges were filed as part of the investigation into the fatal fire, as there were no laws keeping the relative from installing those screws, according to Acker.

Acker closed the investigation on Monday.