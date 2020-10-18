Cyclists light up Youngstown with glow in the dark ride

They traveled past areas like the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley and the Youngstown Fire Department

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Cyclists from around the Valley gathered at Wean Park for a night ride on Saturday.

The group traveled through parts of the city about 10 to 12 miles.

They traveled past areas like the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley and the Youngstown Fire Department.

Cyclists were pretty easy to spot with glow sticks and other lights on their bikes.

“Purpose of safety, for sure, but the whole idea for lighting your whole bike up, we want to decorate the bikes. The whole meaning behind Glow the Yo is basically to shine a light on the unified community,” said organizer Kelan Bilal.

The group that hosted the event is CycWard Bike Club.