CVS opens 15 drive-thru coronavirus testing sites in Northeast Ohio

(WJW) – CVS is opening 34 drive-thru COVID-19 testing locations across the state of Ohio.

Fifteen of those locations are in Northeast Ohio.

The tests will be self-swab. CVS says its goal is to process 1.5 million tests per month.

Testing is not available to everyone. It is only available who meet state testing guidelines that were established with CDC guidance.

Priority One testing is for healthcare workers who have symptoms.

People who are hospitalized with symptoms are also in the Priority One category but would obviously not be able to participate in a drive-thru test.

Here is more detailed information on the testing guidelines.

If you meet the testing criteria, you can register here to get instructions on how and where to get a test.

Here is a list of locations:

292 Fulton Drive NW

Canton, OH 44718



1339 North Main Street North

Canton, OH 44720



1331 Youngstown – Warren Road

Niles, OH 44446



27713 Lorain Road

North Olmstead, OH 44070



7230 Market Street

Boardman, OH 44512



1943 West Market Street

Akron, OH 44313



7259 Pearl Road

Middleburg Heights, OH 44130



1491 SOM Center Road

Mayfield Heights, OH 44124



500 South Water Street

Kent, OH 44240



13777 Pearl Road

Strongsville, OH 44136



30791 Detroit Road

Westlake, OH 44145



1506 Mentor Avenue

Painesville, OH 44077



14440 Cedar Road

University Heights, OH 44121



10085 Darrow Road

Twinsburg, OH 44087



1443 Richmond Road

Lyndhurst, OH 44214



5812 Ridge Road

Parma, OH 44129