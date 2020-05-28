Closings and delays
CVS opens 15 drive-thru coronavirus testing sites in Northeast Ohio

Local News

by: FOX 8 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Paul Biris/Moment/Getty Images

(WJW) – CVS is opening 34 drive-thru COVID-19 testing locations across the state of Ohio.

Fifteen of those locations are in Northeast Ohio.

The tests will be self-swab. CVS says its goal is to process 1.5 million tests per month.

Testing is not available to everyone. It is only available who meet state testing guidelines that were established with CDC guidance.

Priority One testing is for healthcare workers who have symptoms.

People who are hospitalized with symptoms are also in the Priority One category but would obviously not be able to participate in a drive-thru test.

Here is more detailed information on the testing guidelines.

If you meet the testing criteria, you can register here to get instructions on how and where to get a test.

Here is a list of locations:

292 Fulton Drive NW
Canton, OH 44718

1339 North Main Street North
Canton, OH 44720

1331 Youngstown – Warren Road
Niles, OH 44446

27713 Lorain Road
North Olmstead, OH 44070

7230 Market Street
Boardman, OH 44512

1943 West Market Street
Akron, OH 44313

7259 Pearl Road
Middleburg Heights, OH 44130

1491 SOM Center Road
Mayfield Heights, OH 44124

500 South Water Street
Kent, OH 44240

13777 Pearl Road
Strongsville, OH 44136

30791 Detroit Road
Westlake, OH 44145

1506 Mentor Avenue
Painesville, OH 44077

14440 Cedar Road
University Heights, OH 44121

10085 Darrow Road
Twinsburg, OH 44087

1443 Richmond Road
Lyndhurst, OH 44214

5812 Ridge Road
Parma, OH 44129

