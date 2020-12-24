CVS helps to vaccinate Briarfield residents and staff

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – It could take the next three months to fully vaccinate those who live and work in Ohio’s long-term care facilities.

Briarfield nursing home facilities are among those that will be receiving at least some of their COVID-19 vaccine through the CVS pharmacy chain.

Locations locally include: (All locations may not be receiving the vaccine through CVS)

Briarfield Manor – Austintown

Briarfield at Ashely Circle – Austintown

The Inn at Christian Valley – Youngstown

The Inn at Glenellen – North Lima

The Villas at Glenellen – North Lima

The Inn at Poland Way – Poland

The Inn at Ironwood – Canfield

The Inn at Walker Mill – Boardman

Pharmacists, technicians and nurses hired by CVS started visiting roughly 1,400 sites this week. They will provide the Pfizer vaccine to those who have signed-up to get it.