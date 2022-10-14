MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The candidates running for the State House District 58 covering western Mahoning County are running on their records.

Incumbent Republican Al Cutrona is looking to win re-election for a second term in the General Assembly.

His Democrat challenger is Canfield City Councilman Bruce Neff, who’s making his first attempt at state office.

“I’ve managed to pass more bills in the house than any other legislator, whether Republican or Democrat, whether freshman or senior. I’ve been able to bring more dollars to the Valley than we’ve seen in over four decades, said Rep. Al Cutrona.

“I have experience, due to my age and what I’ve been following in politics, what I’ve learned the length of our family’s residence in the Valley, my grasp of history and the political issues that are on the table,” said Neff.

While Neff believes his local experience on Council will help him address issues in Columbus, Cutrona hopes to continue pushing legislation his constituents say is needed.