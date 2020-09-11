Customers perplexed by no cash transactions at Hermitage Walmart

We started looking into the issue after getting several calls and emails into our newsroom from viewers

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WYTV) – WYTV 33 News continues to look into what is happening at the Hermitage Walmart when it comes to cash transactions.

We started looking into the issue after getting several calls and emails into our newsroom from viewers who said the store was not accepting cash.

The manager there blamed it on the coin shortage. They told us that customers who pay with cash and do not have the exact change will get their change on a gift card right now.

We also reached out to Walmart corporate media relations about this issue. They said cash is accepted at all their stores.

“We’re asking customers to pay with card or use correct change when possible if they need to pay with cash. Cash is welcome at all of our stores. However, we have converted some of our self-checkout registers to card only registers,” A Walmart spokesperson wrote.

After we reported that response, viewers reached out to tell us that wasn’t what happened when they tried to pay with cash.

WYTV reporter Jacob Thompson went to the store Thursday to see what was going on for himself. He went inside to make a cash-only transaction.

Here is his experience at the store:

Viewers told us that the door greeter outside told them they could only pay with debit or credit card. When I walked through, the greeter never said anything to me. I pulled $20 out of the ATM inside of the store. I went and picked up two items. When I got to the checkout, every register had a yellow sign on it saying credit or debit card only, and it didn’t matter if it was a self checkout or there was a cashier. I used one with a cashier. I asked the cashier if they were not accepting cash, and she told me that I can use cash, but I would have to use it to buy a gift card. I put the $20 on that gift card with no extra charge. The items I bought were purchased through the gift card. She told me I could use the remaining money of the gift card at any Walmart.

WYTV reached out to Hermitage Walmart and the manager there referred us to the media department at their corporate headquarters. We have not yet received a response.