BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Valley’s newest fast food restaurant had a lot of customers waiting to get in Monday morning.

Swensons” officially opened to the public with workers actually taking-in customers fifteen minutes early because the long line of cars filled the car-hop’s parking lot on Route-224 in Boardman.

“We’ve been working on this for about two years. Of course, you know, fighting it during the pandemic trying to get property and everything but this site came open and it’s just a perfect location for us,” said COO Dan Dalton. “The community’s just been great. I’m so impressed with the folks that we hired here as well from the Boardman community. So it’s great to part of a family here.”

The new store has about 65 employees but managers said they are looking to hire even more to meet their demand.